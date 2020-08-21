1/1
Edward "Jim" Moore
ANTWERP - Edward "Jim" Moore, 82, formerly of Antwerp, passed away at the home of his daughter in Lexington, S.C., on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
"Jim" was born in Paulding County, Ohio, on July 6, 1938, a son of the late Josephine (Noble) and Edward R. Moore. He was a graduate of Antwerp High School. Jim served his country in the Ohio National Guard in 1958. From a young age, he loved farm life and raising animals so it was not a surprise that he chose to be a farmer. Jim was an avid Ohio State fan and always enjoyed time with his Masonic brothers at Hicksville Lodge 748.
He will be sadly missed by his children, Scott (Renee) Moore, Kelly (Jeff) Counts and Chris (Whitney) Moore; grandchildren, Liz Rasey, James and Charlie Moore; great-grandchildren Liam, Ariana and Aubrey; and his dog, Bo.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, June (Ford), whom he married Sept. 2, 1961; a son, Anthony; and brother, Mike.
Viewing is Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, 202 W. River Street, Antwerp, Ohio. Due to state mandate we ask that you wear masks at all times, maintain social distancing and refrain from contact to keep everyone safe while participating in Jim's viewing. He will be laid to rest privately in Maumee Cemetery.
Memorials are to Paulding County Dog Kennel, 500 E. Perry St., Paulding, Ohio 45879. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
