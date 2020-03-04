Home

OAKWOOD - Edward L. Wagner, 67, Oakwood, died at 4:46 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Paulding County Hospital, Paulding.
He was born January 13, 1953, in Defiance, to the late William and Florence (Riley) Wagner. On March 26, 1982, he married Darlene Thiel, who survives in Oakwood.
Also surviving are two children, Stacey Schmeltz of Bradner and William Wagner of Clyde; two grandchildren, Daniel and Shealin; a brother, Gary Wagner of Oakwood; and a niece, Valerie Wagner.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Michelle and Darlene Wagner; and a sister-in-law, Rachel Wagner.
Edward was retired from GT Tec in Defiance. He had worked at LaFarge in Paulding for many years as a master mechanic, for the Oakwood and Grover Hill police departments and the Paulding and Van Wert sheriffs' offices. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam era. Edward was an avid gun collector, who loved animals and fishing.
Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, where there will be a military service at 6 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 5, 2020
