Eilene Dobson

BRYAN - Eilene D. Dobson, 87, Continental, Ohio, and formerly of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 1:20 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Meadows of Kalida, in Kalida, Ohio, where she was a resident.
Mrs. Dobson had been employed throughout the years at Bryan Custom Plastics and The Ohio Art Company and later as a dietician at Bryan Nursing Care Center, Hillside Country Living and Fountain Park Inn and Villas, retiring at the age of 70. She was currently a member of Auglaize Chapel Church of God in Oakwood, Ohio, was a wonderful cook and enjoyed sewing. She was also known to be quite a "social butterfly."
Eilene D. Dobson was born February 1, 1933, in Sherwood, Ohio, the daughter of Gale and Caroline (Roehrs) Hosler. She married Wayne E. Dobson on May 22, 1993, in Sherwood and he preceded her in death on November 9, 2003.
Survivors include three daughters, Diane (Michael) Rippetoe of Oakwood, Cathy (Dan) Fogle of Plymouth, Indiana, and Barbara (Steve) Bohall of Shelbyville, Indiana; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three stepsons; numerous stepgrandchildren and great-stepgrandchildren; and a brother, Frank (Barbara) Hosler of Bryan.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Carteyn; one great-grandchild; a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and (Linda) Hosler; and her former husband, Richard Carteyn.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Friday, June 19, 2020, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor Stan Harmon officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Cemetery, Sherwood, Ohio.
Memorials are requested to Auglaize Chapel Church of God Children's Ministry. To sign the online register or send condolence, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.