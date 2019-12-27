|
NAPOLEON - Elaine Harmon passed away peacefully at Henry County Hospital on December 24, 2019.
She was born February 14, 1933, in Henry County, the daughter of Paul W. and Audrey (Connin) Niebel. Elaine graduated with honors from Napoleon High School in 1950. She participated in symphony and marching bands, and was drum majorette her senior year. She was the coordinator of her class reunions for many years.
On August 13, 1950, she married Franklyn (Bud) Franz and they had four children, Julia, Cindy, Lori and Lee. On May 28, 1982, she married Junior Harmon and became a stepmother to Gary, Greg and Darlene Harmon.
She was employed by Campbell Soup Company for over 31 years in the shipping and warehouse department. After her retirement, she also worked at Alpine Village Assisted Living. Throughout her marriage to Junior she also assisted in the family business, Harmon Building Movers. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, a former member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Holgate, where she taught Sunday school and was the children's choir director for several years. For over 63 years, she was a member of the Ohio Eastern Star, and served as a Worthy Matron of her chapter and a District 7 president.
Elaine loved her family and lived a life helping others, especially the elderly. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and collecting antiques. She truly enjoyed spending time at their cottage on Lime Lake, Michigan, and watching the grandchildren enjoy the lake activities. She took pleasure in attending many school and sporting activities in which the grandchildren and great-grandchildren were participating.
Survivors include her husband, Junior Harmon; her children and stepchildren, Julia (John) Talks of Westerville, Cindy Bachman, Lori (Doug) Hall and Lee (Sheila) Franz, all of Napoleon, Gary (Diane) Harmon of Napoleon, Greg (Peggy) Harmon of Perrysburg and Darlene (Dan) Grieser of Reno, Nev. Also surviving are grandchildren and stepgrandchildren, Alex Talks (Eli Maiman) of Cincinnati, Stephen Talks of Detroit, Ryan (Niki) Bachman of Napoleon, Robyn Bachman Cocke of Elida, Amanda (Jarred) Gulley of Toledo, Sarah Evans of Napoleon, Libbey (Gene) Zinn of Liberty Center, Zachary (Ashley) Franz of Wauseon, Taya, Chase and Chevelle Franz of Napoleon, Matt (Kate) Harmon of Warsaw, Ind., Tiffany (Matt) Small of Napoleon, Drew (Lauren) Harmon of Cincinnati, Troy Harmon of Columbus, and Jason Grieser of Reno, Nev. She also is survived by 23 great-grandchildren and great-stepgrandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Betty Jane McCormack; and her brother, Paul W. (Bill) Niebel Jr.
Visitation will be held at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. with an hour of viewing prior to the service. Interment to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Henry County Transportation Network or a . Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 28, 2019