INDUSTRY, Ill. - Elaine Worman, 70, of Industry, Illinois, passed away at 9:44 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.
She was born on March 9, 1949, in Paulding, Ohio, the daughter of Samuel and Sarah Barkimer Bair. She married Michael Worman on May 16, 1970, in Bryan, Ohio.
She is survived by her husband, Mike; two sisters, Marilyn Guilford of Hicksville, Ohio, and Miriam Oswalt of Maumee, Ohio; one brother, Neil Bair of Bryan, Ohio; and her beloved dog Zoie. Several nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Jerry Bair and Carl Bair.
Elaine had worked as a junior high science teacher for one year in Bardolph and for 34 years in Astoria before her retirement.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Clugston Tibbits Funeral Home in Macomb is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 11, 2019