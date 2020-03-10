|
NAPOLEON - Eldor Heinrich Gruenhagen, 89, Napoleon, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Genacross Lutheran Home.
He was born on September 7, 1930, in Freedom Township, the son of August William and Ella (Badenhop) Gruenhagen. He was baptized, raised, and an active member in St. John Lutheran Church, Freedom Township, where over the years served in various leadership positions, including president, head deacon, elder and AAL representative.
On February 24, 1951, he married Marilyn S. Gearig, who preceded him in death in 1975. On April 22, 1977, he married Rozella (Hofmann/Michaelis), who survives. Over the years, he worked at Gerald Grain Co., was Clinton Township road superintendent until the end of 1976, when he moved to become the Fulton County road superintendent, where he worked until retiring in 1994. He enjoyed traveling, and eventually established St. John's Seniors, where he organized and led many trips for senior citizens across the United States and Canada.
He loved spending time with his ever growing family, which included seven children along with spouses, 20 grandchildren plus 17 spouses, and 25 great-grandchildren.
Eldor was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Martha Gruenhagen; father and mother-in-law, Ivan and Thelma Gearig; and brothers-in-law, Dave Bowers, William Kernig and Thomas Buchhop. He is survived by his wife, Rozella; children, Marlene (Tim) Huber of Pettisville, Linda (David) Grime of Archbold, Steven (Kathy) Gruenhagen of Wauseon, Kenneth (Sheila) Gruenhagen of Wauseon, Michael (Pam) Michaelis of Houston, Texas, Steven (LuAnne) Michaelis, Woodville; and Debra (Gary) Jones, New Bavaria; and their children and grandchildren. Survivors also include Eldor's bother, Marvin (Arlene) Gruenhagen; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Betty Bowers, Dorothy (Ken) Kossow, Marilyn Sue Vandemark, Kathy (Terry) Norden, Laura Kernig, Janette (John) Trudel, Rosemary (Mick) Borton, Karen (Joe) Crossgrove, Luann (William) Geissinger, Kathy Buchhop, Beverly (Leo) Brennan and Marlin (Jane) Gearig; and his many loving nieces and nephews.
Memorials in Eldor's memory may be made to OMS Life Foundation, Grace Hospice or St John Lutheran Endowment Fund.
Visitation for Eldor will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, at Snyder-Wesche-Hoening Funeral Home (830 N. Scott St.) of Napoleon from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday at St. John Lutheran Church, Freedom Township, (16035 County Road U, Napoleon) at 11 a.m. Rev. Stephen Niermann will be officiating. Burial will immediately follow at the church cemetery.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 11, 2020