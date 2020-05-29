Eleanor Brune
PAULDING - Eleanor R. Brune, 92, Paulding, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
She was born February 12, 1928, in Guernsey County, Ohio, daughter of the late William and Alice (Laughman) George. On October 9, 1954, she married Henry "Hank" Brune, who preceded her in death on August 2, 2007. She was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding. Eleanor moved to Paulding to be the Paulding County Extension agent. But she enjoyed many professions, including teaching home economics in the Paulding Exempted Village School, working at the Paulding County Carnegie Library, and as Community Action nutrition program director. She was a lifelong volunteer and became very active after retirement with her church, Paulding County Hospital Gift Shop and the Bargain Bin.
She is survived by her children, Coral Brune of Santa Cruz, Calif., William Brune of Paulding, Thomas Brune of Columbia, Md., and Lynda Brune, Bowling Green, Ohio.
She also was preceded in death by a sister, Sue Winship; and brothers, William George and infant, Richard George.
A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There will be a wake service at 7:30 p.m. June 1 at the funeral home. For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain social distancing and encourage responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
Friends and relatives are encouraged to leave fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.
Eleanor will be dearly missed by her family and friends and the community she faithfully served.



Published in The Crescent-News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
