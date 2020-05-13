Eleanor "Ellie" Rebecca Dick, 91, Defiance, passed away peacefully May 9, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance in Defiance, Ohio.
Born October 21, 1928, in Arcadia, she was the daughter of the late Earl E. and Maud E. (Manns) Damon. Ellie and Fred E. Dick were married on September 29, 1950, in Deshler, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on March 13, 1990. Ellie was an Arcadia High School graduate, homemaker and an avid baseball and football sports fan.
Ellie is survived by her two daughters, Rebecca (Dennis) Ortloff and Sharon Kay Fox, both of Defiance; grandchildren, Jessica (Matthew) Gerig of Wauseon, Ohio, Joshua (Lacey) Ortloff of Buckeye, Ariz., and Kristina (Scott) Whitacre of Spring Valley, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Macy C. Gerig, Gavin Gerig, Camden Whitacre, Porter Whitacre, Emmett Ortloff and Ella Ortloff; and sister, Beverly (Robert) Painter of Pandora. She was preceded in death by brothers, Vernet, Richard, and Earl Damon; one brother and two sisters in infancy; and her friend, Elmer E. Quella of Painesville, Ohio.
Ellie will be laid to rest next to her husband at a private graveside service in Arcadia Cemetery on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Road, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ellie's memory may be made to HARC Ministries Inc., P.O. Box 745, Defiance, Ohio 43512. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.huffordfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News from May 13 to May 14, 2020.