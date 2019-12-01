Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Eberle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Liz" Eberle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Liz" Eberle Obituary
HOLGATE - Elizabeth "Liz" Eberle, 69, Holgate, Ohio, passed away November 30, 2019.
She was born in Bowling Green, Ohio, on January 15, 1950, to Fredrick and Mabel (Stephenson) Ney. Liz retired from Bowling Green State University after 26 years and was a member of the Northwest Ohio Rug Hookkrafters Guild. She enjoyed growing flowers at home and showing them at the Henry County Fair. Liz kept many pets including horses, dogs and cats and liked to bake cookies for her family and friends.
Liz is survived by her husband, John; granddaughter, Brittany (Justin) Brown and Samantha Dier; and siblings, Linda Slaughterbeck and Jim Coldwell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carla Dier; and siblings, Jean Gonyer and Tom Coldwell.
Friends and family will be received at St. John United Church of Christ, Holgate, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, St. John's United Church of Christ or the Henry County Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -