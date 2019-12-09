|
Elizabeth "Betty" Gray, 85, Defiance, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born May 20, 1934, to Paul and Mary (Manke) Schreiber in Toledo, Ohio. She married Sam Managhan and they later divorced. Then she married L.C. Gray in 1975, and he preceded her in death in 1995. Elizabeth worked as a clerk and receptionist for the Toledo Public School System in the adult education program.
Betty was a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 1246 for 42 years, earning the Academy of Friendship in 1982, College of Regents in 1984, and Star Recorder in 1996. Betty was a member of the Rose Hill Church of God in Paulding, Ohio. She volunteered in the Red Cross blood drives, and was a board member of Defiance Area Society for the Handicapped (DASH). She loved to travel being in all 50 states, Canada and Mexico.
Betty will be sadly missed by her sons, Richard and Daniel Gray of Defiance, and Deane Gray of Toledo; daughters, Roxanna (Ken) Gifford of Montpelier, Regina (Rich) Fisher of Toledo, Deborah (Bill) Cheek of Defiance, Susan Hoblit of Toledo, Dawn (John) Relyea of Defiance, and Barbara (Redwan) Ebrahim of Dallas Texas. She also leaves behind 20 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Judith Managhan of Toledo, and Ruth Burke of Gaffrey, S.C.; and her brother, David Schreiber of Toledo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; three sons, Robert and Samuel Managhan and Roland Gray; daughter-in-law, Barbara Gray; three brothers, Bernard, Robert and George Schreiber; and her sister, Rita Schutt.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with a Women of the Moose service at 10:45 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Rev. Ron Hofacker officiating. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center or Rose Hill Church of God. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 10, 2019