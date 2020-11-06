NAPOLEON - Elizabeth "Betty" Irene Richard (Young), 90, Napoleon, passed away on Nov. 4, 2020, at Northcrest Rehab & Nursing Center of Napoleon.
She was born July 25, 1930, in Pleasant Bend, Ohio, to Merl and Thelma (Mathill) Young. On January 28, 1949, Betty married Bill Richard in the Ayersville Methodist parsonage in Ayersville, Ohio.
Betty was a lifelong member of the Pleasant Bend United Methodist Church. She loved to share childhood memories of living on the farm outside of Pleasant Bend with her younger brother, Paul, and going on milk deliveries with her dad using a horse-drawn wagon. While she was a full-time homemaker, her passion was raising their five boys on the farm next to her parents. She was involved in their church programs, Cub Scouts and 4-H, was constantly cooking, baking, teaching, mending, cleaning, entertaining, and of course being referee to five active boys. She spent many summers at the family cottage on Lake Gilead near Orland, Ind., helping her boys fish, swim, boat and enjoy their time away from the farm. Once the boys were all in school, she worked in her garden and flowers, she loved to paint landscape pictures and do ceramics, both of which many pieces are still in the family. She also loved to play the piano and organ and all the grandkids would sit on the bench beside her and play for everyone.
They were fortunate to travel to Hawaii, Europe and the Holy Land, the Canadian Rockies and many places within the United States, and Betty was happy to tell Bill where to go, according to their trusty AAA Triptik. When Bill retired, they spent 20+ winters in West Palm Beach, Fla., with their many friends. Both she and Bill were activity directors for their condo complex and planned many parties, dances and card games. For many years, she traveled with Bill and their friends to area parades as part of the Corvair unit of the Zenobia Shrine Temple. When the long drive to Florida got to be too much, they sold their farm and settled in Napoleon to be near family and friends. Betty and Bill loved to take the small grandkids around the area to pickup buckeyes and also take them camping in the summer in their Roadtrek van. Betty always had a big supply of her famous Chex Mix for all the grandkids and her recipe is a treasured family secret. Grandma Betty was loved by all and will truly be missed but never forgotten.
She is survived by her sons, Steven (Glenda) of Suwanee, Ga., Dennis (Karen) and Timothy of Napoleon; and Jeffrey (June) of Defiance; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, one niece and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Douglas; her husband, Bill; and her brother, Paul Young.
Due to the current health concerns, a private graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home of Napoleon. Online condolences, memories and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com
