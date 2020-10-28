SHERWOOD - Ella Jean Anderson, 82, of Sherwood, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at Brookview Nursing Home in Defiance, Ohio.
She was born September 3, 1938, in Albany, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Walter and Dessie (Thomas) DeRossett. Ella was a 1956 graduate of Sherwood-Delaware High School. She worked at the Sherwood VFW Post 5665 and was a member of the Sherwood VFW Women's Auxiliary. In her spare time, Ella enjoyed bowling with friends.
Surviving are two daughters, Pam (Dan) Boetz of Stryker, Ohio, and Penny Keeler of Antwerp, Ohio; six grandchildren, Logan Boetz, Molly (Craig) Kidston, Megan (Bryan) Daniels, Mandy Boetz, Ashia Keeler and Adam (Erika) Keeler; eight great-grandchildren; and brother, Sam (Ann) DeRossett of Sherwood, Ohio.
Ella was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Louise Thompson and Ruby Morrison; and brother, Glen DeRossett.
A celebration of life for Ella Jean Anderson will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood, Ohio, with Pastor Kevin Doseck officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service in the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m. Due to the ongoing pandemic, those attending services are required to wear face masks or facial coverings and observe social distancing.
The family asks those remembering Ella to make memorial contributions to a charity of the donor's choice
