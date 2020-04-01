|
NAPOLEON - Elliot Lee Reiser passed peacefully in the arms of his parents on March 28, 2020. He was born at 6:51 p.m. to parents, Zach and Michala Reiser at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
Elliot's family was blessed with his sweet presence and baptized by his father before he went to his heavenly home at 8:54 p.m. He was showered with love as his parents and grandparents snuggled him in their arms. He felt their warmth and kisses.
Elliot is deeply loved by his mommy and daddy; maternal grandma, Julie Wiemken; paternal grandparents, Steve and Lisa Reiser; maternal uncle and aunt, Ross and Ashley Wiemken; and paternal uncles, Andrew Reiser and Matthew Reiser. He was welcomed into heaven by his paternal grandpa, Dave Wiemken.
Services will be private for the family due to the COVID-19 safeguards.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sufficient Grace Ministries. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 2, 2020