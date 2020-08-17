HICKSVILLE - Elowene Finzer, 94, Hicksville, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Hickory Creek at Hicksville.
Elowene was born March 24, 1926, in Hicksville, the oldest daughter of the late Leland and Vanda (Hinsch) Appel. In Elowene's youth, she attended a one-room schoolhouse in Farmer, Ohio, and was a 1944 graduate of Farmer High School. After high school, she joined the ranks of the iconic Rosie the Riveter and fought World War II on the homefront by welding war planes at General Electric in Fort Wayne, Indiana. On April 9, 1946, she was united in marriage to Frank Finzer, and he preceded her in death on July 11, 1989. Together they farmed and cared for their children.
As a baby, Elowene's father hoisted her on his shoulders and took her into the Zion Lutheran Church in Edgerton, Ohio, where she remained a member for 94 years. Elowene prized nothing more than having her family together. She made the times special with warm welcomes, her favorite china and scratch chocolate cakes with seven-minute frosting. She was known for her kindness, patience and expertise. Elowene loved homemade bread, real butter and the white birch tree outside her kitchen window, but detested stale saltine crackers. After losing her partner in life, she had to learn how to go on alone. She took a class in china painting which opened a new world of friendship and creativity. She loved singing with the Senior Saints and cherished her relationship with her sisters and sisters-in-law.
She treasured her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the beneficiaries of her cookies, games, baby lambs, knitting lessons and unconditional love. In her later years, she expressed her belief that she had lived the best life anyone could hope for; working alongside a kind and God-fearing husband to raise four children on the family farm. Elowene captured this story in a book she authored, entitled "Pages from the Past." She was active even in the last phase of her life, hosting holidays, inviting friends and neighbors for Christmas tea and appearing on "The Today Show" as part of the Rose the Riveter tribute and advertising campaign.
Elowene is survived by a son, Barry (Carol) Finzer; two daughters, Cheryl Shuman and Sharon (Darryl) Smith; daughter-in-law, Dawn Finzer; four grandchildren, Ben (Andrea) Shuman, Andrew (Kait Sutherland) Beckman, Jason (Emily) Finzer and Kelly Finzer; four great-grandchildren, Harlee Shuman, Emma Shuman, Vaughn Finzer and Lacey Finzer; sisters, Norma (Robert) Andres, Frances (Jack) Schlachter and Karen (Nelson) Bell; sister-in-law, Mary Appel; and her faithful dog, Izzie.
Elowene was preceded in death by a son, Dave Finzer; a grandson, Eric Finzer; and a brother, Deloy Appel.
A graveside service for Elowene will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in Six Corners Cemetery, Hicksville. Due to the statewide mandate, masks and social distancing are required. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville Chapel.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 01018 Cicero Road, Edgerton, Ohio 43517; or Six Corners Cemetery, 301 Bunnell Street, Hicksville, Ohio 43526.
