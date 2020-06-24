Elva Maynard, 78, Defiance, passed away Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born June 3, 1942, to Lewis and Alice (Hunt) Maynard in Myrtle, West Virginia. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1962-65. On June 8, 1964, in Mannheim, Germany, he married Brigitte (Schneble) Maynard, who resides in Defiance.
Elva was a member of Defiance AMVETS Post 1991. He worked for General Motors for over 46 years until his retirement in 1999. He was a huge fan of Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds baseball, and above all he loved spending time with his grandchildren. Elva was very proud of his sons and their accomplishments. He will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Elva is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Brigitte Maynard of Defiance; and his three sons, Raymond (Lisa) Maynard of Snohomish, Wash., and Tom Maynard and Dan (Ladonna) Maynard, all of Defiance. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Ryan, Benjamin, Madison, Keagan, Kinley and Gavin Maynard; and his siblings, Nancy (Johnie) Gore of Virginia, Brookie Hall of West Virginia, Ken (Lynn) Maynard of Ohio, Raymond (Scarlett) Maynard of West Virginia, Richard (Patricia) Maynard of West Virginia, and Mertie (Willard) Smith of Virginia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Harmon Maynard, Henry Maynard, John Maynard, Bertha Estepp and Andy Maynard.
There will be no local visitation or service. Burial will take place in Delbarton, West Virginia. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.