|
|
HAMLER - Elverna Koster, 81, Hamler, Ohio, departed this life on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at CHP in Defiance for a far better life in heaven.
She was born November 17, 1938, to the late William and Eleanora (Mahnke) Norden. On June 6, 1959, she married the love of her life, Fred Koster, and he preceded her in death on March 26, 2019. They shared over 59 years of marriage.
After high school, Elverna worked as a secretary, seasonal work at Buchholz & Behrman, and did bookkeeping for the Hamler Lumber Company. Her number one job was being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Elverna was also an avid sports fan, following all her grandchildren's sporting events, along with PH sporting events. Elverna and Fred attended polka dances and enjoyed many polka bus trips. When having quiet time, she loved taking long walks and spending hours at her sewing machine. A few other hobbies were making ceramics and crocheting. Throughout the years, Elverna made many of her kids' childhood outfits all the way to prom dresses, with a special talent for creating great Halloween costumes. She also loved to spoil her grandkids with wonderful family vacations and yummy homemade peanut butter pie. Elverna cherished many days of babysitting with the grandchildren, playing cards, baking goodies, and playing indoor basketball, that was, until the boys got too rough!
Elverna was a faithful member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Hamler. She served as secretary and was also a lifetime member of the Ohio Polka Boosters and Patrick Henry Athletic Boosters. In their early years, Elverna loved to participate in archery tournaments with Fred.
She is survived by her children, Kim (Mike) Imbrock of Hamler, Karen (Jim) Schmidt of Hicksville, and Kris (Kevin) Seemann of Deshler; grandchildren, Mykal (Danny) Knapke, Joe (Samantha) Imbrock, Morgan Imbrock, Kendra (Jason) Timmerman, Kelsey (Taylor) Klepper, Karley (Taylor) Brown, Samantha (Matt) Sherman, Kolby (Libby) Seemann, Kyler Seemann; great-grandchildren, Lennox and Norah Timmerman, Jack and Ruthie Klepper, Briggs and Hadley Brown, Emmett Seemann, Levi Sherman and Etta Imbrock; and a brother, Robert (Diane) Norden.
Elverna also was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Norden; and a brother, Marion Norden.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 30, at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Hamler, with Rev. James Wenger officiating. A luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler, and 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
The family suggests memorials to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church memorial fund in Hamler, Hospice of Defiance (CHP) or family wishes. www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 28, 2020