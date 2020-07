Emberly Brazil

CROWN POINT, Ind. - Emberly Reese Brazil, 7, Crown Point, passed away unexpectedly at her home, in her unicorn room, and peacefully sleeping on June 30, 2020.Emberly is survived by her parents, Michael and Rachel Brazil; her sister and best friend, Adelyn Brazil; her paternal grandparents, Michael and Patti Brazil; her maternal grandparents, Fred (Emma) Rosebrock and Theresa (Steve) Foor; her uncle, Bobby (Laura) Brazil; her aunts, Alex (Shaun) Bussing, Jessica (Javin) Buie and Samantha Brazil; her cousins, Christian, Alena, Easton, Sophia, Charlotte, Takis, Xion and Neeva.Emberly was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome at the age of 2 and battled it like a warrior her entire life. Although it took her speech, use of her hands, and ability to walk, it did not take away her spirit to live life to the fullest, and her eyes were filled with so much sparkle and joy. Now Emberly is an Angel, dancing and singing through heaven, free from all the burdens of Rett Syndrome.Emberly loved dancing, riding her horse, all things Disney princesses, watching Vamperina and Fancy Nancy, but most of all playing with her sister. Emberly was a student at Lake Street Elementary School, where she absolutely excelled in both learning and being social. She had many friends at school and wherever you went with her someone was always yelling "Emberly" to get her attention. She loved all her teachers and staff that supported her at school and most of all her para, Linda. Emberly was a member of Saint Mathias Catholic Church where she was enrolled in religious education and enjoyed dancing through mass.A visitation will be held Monday, July 6, 2020, from 2-7 p.m., with a funeral service at 7 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. In addition to visitation and the funeral service, the family would appreciate that friends of Emberly safely gather outside at Lake Street Elementary School for a celebration of life procession that will leave from Burns Funeral Home at 12:45 p.m. and arrive at Lake Street at approximately 1 p.m. This will take place also on Monday before the visitation at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Emberly to Kaitlyn's Cottage, 1260 Ralston Ave., Defiance, Ohio, 43512, where Emberly loved to attend special needs camp. www.burnsfuneral.com