Emerson Riter
COLUMBUS GROVE - Emerson Riter, 94, passed away August 22, 2020, at Van Crest in Holgate Ohio. He was freed of his earthly trials to be united with his Lord and Savior.
Emerson Riter was born in Findlay, Ohio, at the old homestead. He was born to Stanley Riter and Anna (Sampson) Riter on June 6, 1926. Emerson attended Arcadia, Ohio, schools his whole 12 years. After which he joined the Army on March 6, 1945, and served his country for two years during World War II. After serving his country, he returned home to farming. He married Evangeline Joyce Klingel on March 31, 1951, in Mt. Gilead, Ohio. They then resided in Fredericktown, Ohio, where Emerson farmed.
Farming was his occupation until he was hired at General Motors in Mansfield in 1960. He retired from GM in 1989. Emerson loved to travel anywhere his car would take him and his wife would let him go. He was a quiet, but stable man. His family loved his dry sense of humor; he always had a lot of good one-liners.
Emerson was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Riter; and his mother, Anna (Sampson) Riter. Emerson had three brothers and two sisters. Preceding him in death were Aldine Riter, Thurman Riter and Bernard Riter. His sister who preceded him in death was Doris (Riter) Thomas. He also was preceded in death by his grandson, Jeremy Todd Riter.
He is survived by his sister, Carol (Riter) Baker, who resides in Columbus, Ohio.
He also is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Evangeline Joyce Riter. For friends and family they were known as the E and E duo. His wife will miss him greatly and everyone else will also.
Emerson also is survived by his son, Steven Lee (Donna Gail Paul) Riter; daughter, Lynda Kay (Riter) LeMaster, both of Defiance. Grandchildren are as follows, Jason Scott Tackett (Brittnay Momeyer Tackett), Justin David Tackett, (Melissa Adkins Tackett), Jeffrey Paul Riter, (Christa LaRue Riter) and Hannah Joyce Riter.
Great-grandchildren are Riley Saige Meek, Grady Todd Meek, Joel Todd Riter, Kinley Ann Perkins, Charlotte Rae Tackett, Isla Rose Tackett and Oakley David Tackett.
Dad, Grandpa, we all love you, and we will see you when we get there!!!!!!!
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, with Rev. Geoffrey Eubank officiating. Burial will follow in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove, where military rites will be by the Columbus Grove American Legion and VFW. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Due to restrictions regarding COVID-19, masks are required when entering the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vancrest health Care Center of Holgate. Online condolences may be expressed at heitmeyercg@fairpoint.net.



Published in The Crescent-News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
