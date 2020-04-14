|
VAN WERT - Emily Huff, 41, Van Wert, died at 10:31 a.m. Monday, April 13, 2020, at Van Wert Hospital.
She was born March 1, 1979, in Paulding, to Carole (Ray) Keesbury and Robert (Dottie) Hatfield. Her mother survives in Defiance and her father survives in Melrose.
Emily also is survived by two daughters, Victoria Briggs and Izzie Bowers; a grandson, Ellias William; sisters, Erin (Jon) Bustos, Marsha (Brian) Holbrooks, Susie (Jason) Marshall, Pam (Ricky) Porter Jr. and Jessica (Ryan) McClanahan; brothers, Greg Keesbury and Ryan (Katie) Keesbury; her grandmother, Luella Huff; many nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her special friend, Eric Bowers, and his parents, Kent and Paula Bowers.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Bill Huff.
Emily was a 1997 graduate of Paulding High School. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be held at Prairie Chapel Cemetery, Oakwood, at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, where online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 15, 2020