Emily White

Emily M. White, 104, of Defiance, our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went to be with her Savior on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Kingsbury Place in Defiance, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 24, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., Defiance, Ohio. Due to the current circumstances, masks and social distancing guidelines will be required. If COVID rankings should prevent gathering, the service will be live-streamed on the St. Paul's United Methodist Church Facebook page.

Emily was born November 20, 1915, to Benjamin and Emma (Moser) Suttor in Paulding County, Ohio. On June 20, 1937, she married the love of her life, Donald White, who preceded her in death on October 29, 1999. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Frances Hertel, Annabelle Baker and John Suttor.

Emily was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Defiance. She was gifted with many artistic abilities and she used those gifts to serve her church and numerous people. She was loved by many.

Emily is survived by her daughters, Karen (Larry) Max of Defiance, and Joyce (Dr. Keith) Colwell of Hudson, Ohio; grandchildren, Kent Colwell, Stephen (Darla) Max, Joel Max and Kristin (Jeffrey) Shupe; nine great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's United Methodist Church or Kingsbury Place.







