1/1
Emily White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emily M. White, 104, of Defiance, our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went to be with her Savior on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Kingsbury Place in Defiance, Ohio.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 24, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., Defiance, Ohio. Due to the current circumstances, masks and social distancing guidelines will be required. If COVID rankings should prevent gathering, the service will be live-streamed on the St. Paul's United Methodist Church Facebook page.
Emily was born November 20, 1915, to Benjamin and Emma (Moser) Suttor in Paulding County, Ohio. On June 20, 1937, she married the love of her life, Donald White, who preceded her in death on October 29, 1999. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Frances Hertel, Annabelle Baker and John Suttor.
Emily was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Defiance. She was gifted with many artistic abilities and she used those gifts to serve her church and numerous people. She was loved by many.
Emily is survived by her daughters, Karen (Larry) Max of Defiance, and Joyce (Dr. Keith) Colwell of Hudson, Ohio; grandchildren, Kent Colwell, Stephen (Darla) Max, Joel Max and Kristin (Jeffrey) Shupe; nine great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's United Methodist Church or Kingsbury Place.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved