Love Funeral Home
405 E 3Rd St
Ottawa, OH 45875
(419) 523-6586
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Emma Gustwiller Obituary
OTTAWA - Emma I. Gustwiller, 90, of Ottawa, died at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Putnam Heritage, Ottawa. Emma was born January 6, 1929, to Freida (Fricki) Alterkruse. On September 30, 1950, she married Melvin "Pete" Gustwiller; he preceded her in death October 14, 1987.
Survivors include seven children, Mary (Jerry) Brickner of Ottawa, Kenny Gustwiller of New Bavaria, Pat (Jeff) Turner of Norman, Okla., Steve (Colleen) Gustwiller of Tulsa, Okla., Joe (Kathie) Gustwiller of Harvest, Ala., Rosie (Lonnie) Schreiber of Continental, and Bernice (John) Burgei of Ottawa; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill Brinck of Texas; and a sister-in-law, Marie Gustwiller of New Bavaria.
Emma was also preceded in death by a son, Jerry Gustwiller; a grandson, Matthew Brickner; two sisters, Elsa Howard and Clara Norris; and a brother, Henry Papenhausen.
She was a charter member of New Bavaria VFW Auxiliary, a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa, and Catholic Ladies of Columbia.
Funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at Love Funeral Home, Ottawa, with Father Rick Friebel officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Bavaria. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-8 p.m. at Love Funeral Home, Ottawa.
Memorial donations may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul capital campaign.
Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 4, 2019
