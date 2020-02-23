|
|
NAPOLEON - Eric Von Holzer, 52, died Thursday, February 6, 2020, in his rural Napoleon home, following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
His Legacyâ€¦ Eric was born July 21, 1967, to August "Jerry" and Millie (Shisler) Holzer in Bowling Green. A graduate of Napoleon High School, Eric enlisted with the United States Navy and retired from the military as a chief petty officer after 21 years. He was employed by Ernst Asphalt, Wauseon. On July 28, 2018, Eric married Heather Koch. He was a member of the Napoleon Blue Lodge 256, Haly Chapter 136, Oc-Co-Nox-ee Council 55, Defiance Commandery 30 and past president of RAW (Returning American Warriors).
His Familyâ€¦ Eric is survived by his wife, Heather; mother, Millie; daughter, Erin Holzer; several other children he nurtured and cared for through the years; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry, and wife, Katie (Klemstine) Holzer.
His Farewell Servicesâ€¦ Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life. Visitation will be held at Zachrich Funeral Home in Holgate on Friday, February 28, from 2-8 p.m. Following an hour of visitation, a Masonic service will be held at 1 p.m., followed by a service of remembrance on Saturday, February 29, at St. John's United Church of Christ, Holgate, with Pastor David Orr officiating.
Contributions in memory of Eric may be made to RAW (Returning American Warriors), 403 Church St., apt B, Stryker, Ohio 43557. You are invited to visit zachrichfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 25, 2020