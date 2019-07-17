|
CONTINENTAL - Erma Grant, 104, of Continental, died at 9:08 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at The Meadows of Kalida. She was born November 30, 1915, in Continental to the late Edward and Flossie (Ernsberger) Weller. In 1936 she married Howard Grant who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her son, Philip Ray Grant of Kalida and a sister, Naomi Yingling of Ottawa. She also was preceded in death by four brothers, Arden, Dale, Wayne and Howard Weller, and three sisters, Hilda Peck, Dorothy Roehrle and Ruth Walters.
Erma was a homemaker and member of North Mount Zion Church, Continental.
A memorial Sservice will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at North Mount Zion Church, Continental, with Rev. Brent Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in North Mount Zion Cemetery, Continental at a later date. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the church.
Memorials may be made to North Mount Zion Church or to a .
Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 16, 2019