FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Esther L. Spieth, Flagstaff, passed away March 29, 2020.
She was born May 16, 1938, in Lima, Ohio, the daughter of Frank W. and Lillian L. (Wirth) Spieth. She grew up on the family farm north of Holgate, Ohio.
She graduated from Florida High School, Florida, Ohio, in 1956, and Fort Wayne Bible College, Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1964. She taught at Pettisville Elementary School in Ohio; the Open Door Children's Home, Cornettsville, Kentucky; Cedine Bible Institute, Spring City, Tennessee; the Berean Mission school for Navajo children at Huerfano, New Mexico; and the Indian Bible College in Flagstaff, Arizona.
She is survived by cousins, David Wirth, Kent Spieth and Sherry McPeek. She was preceded in death by her parents and by cousins, Benny Spieth, Beverly Sarria. Carmen Kreiter and Ralph C. Henry.
She was a member of Calvary Bible Church, in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Suggested memorial contributions are to the Indian Bible College or a charity of the donor's choice
A memorial service will be held September 12 at 10 a.m. at Calvary Bible Church, 6555 Townsend Winona Road.
Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
