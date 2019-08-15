Home

Ethel Hanawalt Obituary
EVANSPORT - Ethel Marie Hanawalt, 101, Evansport, passed away Tuesday evening, Aug. 13, 2019, at Hillside Country Living.
She was born in Evansport on January 9, 1918, the daughter of George and Matilda (Cox) Koch. On July 14, 1937, she married Jesse "Bud" Hanawalt, and he preceded her in death in 1993. She was a member of the Evansport United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School. Ethel enjoyed her time as a grandmother. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and gardening.
Surviving are three children, Barbara (Charles) Ford of Lake Wylie, S.C., William (Linda) Hanawalt of Defiance and Kirby (Sandy) Hanawalt of Vancouver, B.C.; grandchildren, Lori (Mark) Wagner, Lanae (Paul) Bengtson, Lanette (Keith) Sutton, Shelly (Gary) Mauck, Deb (Eric) Magnuson, Chris (Tammi) Hanawalt, Steve (Beth) Hanawalt, Ryan (Heidi) Hanawalt and Erynn (Mark) Phillips. Also surviving are 30 great-grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; brother, Ray Koch, sister, Susie Powell, and sister-in-law, Laveda Koch, all of Bryan; and special niece, Sherrie Goebel of Hicksville.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Walter "Bud" Koch, Clarence "Sam" Koch, and John Koch; two sisters, Velda "Fern" Kline and Mary Goebel; and grandson, Lane Ford.
Visitation for Ethel will be held from 10-11 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Evansport United Methodist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Nico Kinner officiating. Interment will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Defiance.
The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Evansport United Methodist Church or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 16, 2019
