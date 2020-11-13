1/
Eugene Brown
LaCROSS, Ind. - Eugene M. Brown, 78, LaCross, Ind., passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
He was born in Defiance to Betty (Mobley) and Verley Brown. In 1967, he moved to Indiana where he met and married Nancy Nailleux. They had three sons, Eugene (Gina), David (Nancy) and Christopher (Dawn) Brown; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren who survive.
He also is survived by four sisters, Bonnie Lawson, Cheryl Davis and Kandi (Dean) Dimock of Defiance and Jayne Peterson of Cincinnati; and sister-in-law, Kathy Brown, Oakwood;
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Greg; and a granddaughter, Marissa Brown.
A memorial service was held at the Wanatah Funeral Chapel, Wanatah, Ind.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
