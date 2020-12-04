NEW BAVARIA - Eugene Cain, 80, New Bavaria, died Thursday morning, December 3, 2020, at Vancrest of Holgate.
His Legacyâ€¦ Gene was born January 19, 1940, to Eugene and Wilma (Eis) Cain in Defiance. He graduated from Holgate High School in 1960. On September 22, 1962, he married Janice Bauer. Gene was employed by General Motors, Defiance, as a journeyman millwright for 30 years, retiring in 1997. He was a member of Emanuel's Christian Church, New Bavaria, where he had been a trustee and in charge of maintenance. He was in the Ohio National Guard for nine years. Gene was a life member of the Defiance VFW Auxiliary, Dads of Foreign Service Veterans of the United States, Eagles, Moose and the Defiance Fish and Game. He volunteered at the AuGlaize Village as a train conductor because of his love for trains. He and Janice were avid western square dancers and belonged to Country Diamond Dancers, Lima.
His Familyâ€¦ He is survived by his loving wife, Janice; children, Jenee (Matt) Seibert of Defiance, Douglas (Janet) Cain of Columbia, Tenn., and Andrew Cain, Fort Hood, Texas; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Billy Cain of Defiance and Robert Bauer, Oakwood. He was preceded in death by sons, Andrew B. Cain and David Cain; and siblings, Carol Ann Niedermeyer, Delmer Cain, Dennis Cain and Diane Benien.
His Farewell Servicesâ€¦ Friends will be received in Emanuel's Christian Church, New Bavaria, on Monday, December 7, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. and again one hour before the service. Due to health concerns, a mask is required; social distancing will be enforced and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance. The Celebration of Eugene's life will be on Tuesday at 1 p.m., with Reverend Ed Briggeman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gene's memory can be made to Emanuel's Christian Church, American Alzheimer's Association
or Putnam County Hospice. The Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate has been entrusted with Gene's services. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com
to leave online condolences.