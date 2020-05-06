Eugene "Pork" William Weaver, 87, Defiance, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, May 4, 2020, at Kingsbury Place in Defiance, Ohio, with his loving family by his side.
Pork was born April 9, 1933, in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Floyd and Cevilla J. (Lenhart) Weaver. He married Charlene "Weenie" Weaver on September 6, 1958. Weenie preceded him in death on January 27, 2020.
Pork proudly served three years on the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Following his service in the Marines, he worked at Johns-Manville as a shipping supervisor for 34 years. After retirement from JM, he went to work part-time for the Kitchen Center - a job he loved because it allowed him to work in the morning and play golf in the afternoon. Pork was an avid sports enthusiast and the most loyal Cleveland sports fan there ever was! He loved his family dearly and was so very proud of each of them. Pork had a tender heart for all animals, especially their beloved miniature schnauzer, "Bogey."
Pork is survived by his three children, Thomas (Laurie) Weaver of Defiance, Julie (Kurt) Gaskell of Valparaiso, Ind., and Sally (Matt) Mattocks of Virginia Beach, Va. He also leaves behind his precious grandchildren, Leisha, Kacey, Tyler, Jason, Joshua, Philip and Erika; and his darling great-grandchildren, Piper, Prynn, Katelyn, Lyanna, Easton, Mason, Brantley and Cash. He also is survived by one sister, Joan Palmer of Littleton, Colorado.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald F. "Jerry" Weaver.
Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a private visitation will be held for immediate family only at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A private Mass of Christian burial will be at St. John's Catholic Church, with Father Eric Mueller officiating.
Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at noon. For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain proper social distancing while offering the family support.
Memorials are suggested to Fort Defiance Humane Society, Kingsbury Place or Elara Caring Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a private visitation will be held for immediate family only at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A private Mass of Christian burial will be at St. John's Catholic Church, with Father Eric Mueller officiating.
Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at noon. For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain proper social distancing while offering the family support.
Memorials are suggested to Fort Defiance Humane Society, Kingsbury Place or Elara Caring Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News from May 6 to May 7, 2020.