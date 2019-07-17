Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church
Lafayette, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eula Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eula Mason

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eula Mason Obituary
CONTINENTAL - Eula Mason, 89, of Continental, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Ingram, Ky., on February 27, 1930, to the late Cillus and Mary Hannah (Golden) Brooks. On June 12, 1948, she married Otis Mason, who preceded her in death June 18, 2010.
Eula was a member of Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church. She loved to crochet and do crafts and loved flowers. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids as well as her best friend, her dog Lucy.
She is survived by her children: Faye (Jay) Clevenger of Columbus Grove, Vivian Ann (Greg) Fromm of Lima, and Perry Glenn (Jeannie) Mason of Continental, 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband Otis, she was preceded in death by her brothers Oakley, Homer, and Silas Brooks, and her sisters Maggie Janeway, Odella Fuson, and Donna Murphy.
Her family will receive friends today, July 16, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima.
A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church, Lafayette, Ohio. Rev. Denny Hunter and Rev. Terry Brock will officiate. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service from 10-11a.m. Burial will follow at West Point Cemetery in Lafayette.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now