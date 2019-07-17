|
CONTINENTAL - Eula Mason, 89, of Continental, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Ingram, Ky., on February 27, 1930, to the late Cillus and Mary Hannah (Golden) Brooks. On June 12, 1948, she married Otis Mason, who preceded her in death June 18, 2010.
Eula was a member of Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church. She loved to crochet and do crafts and loved flowers. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids as well as her best friend, her dog Lucy.
She is survived by her children: Faye (Jay) Clevenger of Columbus Grove, Vivian Ann (Greg) Fromm of Lima, and Perry Glenn (Jeannie) Mason of Continental, 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband Otis, she was preceded in death by her brothers Oakley, Homer, and Silas Brooks, and her sisters Maggie Janeway, Odella Fuson, and Donna Murphy.
Her family will receive friends today, July 16, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima.
A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church, Lafayette, Ohio. Rev. Denny Hunter and Rev. Terry Brock will officiate. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service from 10-11a.m. Burial will follow at West Point Cemetery in Lafayette.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 16, 2019