1/1
Eva Perez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eva E. Perez, 85, Defiance, peacefully passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at her home in Defiance, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born July 6, 1935, in Anson, Texas, the daughter of the late Jose and Esther (Rodriquez) Esquibel. On March 13, 1955, she married Ismael Perez, who preceded her in death on May 7, 2001.
Eva attended Xperience Church. She enjoyed playing the piano at any church that needed her. Eva always shared God's love and she prayed for everyone. She will always be remembered with a Bible in her hand. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the joy of her life. Eva will be sadly missed by her family and so many that loved her.
Eva is survived by her three daughters, Eve (Bill) Gabers and Laura Perez, all of Tennessee, and Lynn Floor of Defiance; and her two sons, Jacob (Illis) Perez of Decatur, Ind., and Noah (Stephanie) Perez of Columbus, Ohio. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 44 years, Ismael; and her son, Ishmael Perez Jr.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery, with Pastor Bill Gabers officiating. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Xperience Church or Defiance Dream Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schaffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved