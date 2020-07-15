Eva E. Perez, 85, Defiance, peacefully passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at her home in Defiance, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born July 6, 1935, in Anson, Texas, the daughter of the late Jose and Esther (Rodriquez) Esquibel. On March 13, 1955, she married Ismael Perez, who preceded her in death on May 7, 2001.
Eva attended Xperience Church. She enjoyed playing the piano at any church that needed her. Eva always shared God's love and she prayed for everyone. She will always be remembered with a Bible in her hand. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the joy of her life. Eva will be sadly missed by her family and so many that loved her.
Eva is survived by her three daughters, Eve (Bill) Gabers and Laura Perez, all of Tennessee, and Lynn Floor of Defiance; and her two sons, Jacob (Illis) Perez of Decatur, Ind., and Noah (Stephanie) Perez of Columbus, Ohio. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 44 years, Ismael; and her son, Ishmael Perez Jr.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery, with Pastor Bill Gabers officiating. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Xperience Church or Defiance Dream Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
.