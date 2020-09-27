HOLGATE - Fernando Villagomez, 82, Holgate, Ohio, passed away September 23, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Fernando was born September 11, 1938, in Groesbeck, Texas, to the late Solomon and Maria Villagomez. Fernando entered the U.S. Army in 1962, he later married Consuelo Cuellar on September 30, 1966, and they happily enjoyed 53 years together. Fernando was a 29-year employee of General Motors in Defiance, Ohio. He happily retired in 1993 to spend the rest of his years with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Fernando is survived by his loving wife, Consuelo; his daughter, Rachel (Steve) Foster; his two sons, Ernie (Karen) Gonzalez and Rolando Villagomez; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Lupe Villagomez.
In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his daughter, Esmerelda Villagomez; and his five brothers, Rudy, Carlos, Solomon, Romel and Erasmo.
A funeral visitation will be held at Snyder-Hoening Funeral Home, 209 N. Wilhelm St., Holgate, Ohio, on Thursday, October 1, from 4-7:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Holgate, Ohio, at 11 a.m. ending with military honors.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those wishing to attend are reminded that masks and social distancing rules will be observed.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions may make them to The American Cancer Society
or the donor's choice.
