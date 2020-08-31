Florence Borris

NAPOLEON - Florence Helen Borris, 89, Napoleon, Ohio, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Henry County Hospital.
She was born March 9, 1931, in Hamler, Ohio, to the late Carl and Anna (Kruse) Bremer. On April 25, 1954, she married Richard "Dick" Borris at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Hamler, and he preceded her in death on June 20, 2002.
Florence worked for 18 years at Sears in Napoleon. After they closed, she worked at JCPenney in Napoleon and Defiance until her retirement in 2009. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, and its Mission Society. She was a yearly participant in the Henry County Relay For Life
and enjoyed line dancing at the Henry County Senior Center.
She is survived by her children, Timothy (Patsy) Borris of Tunnelton, West Virginia, Cynthia Westfall of Napoleon, and Steven (Bysshe) Borris of Jonesboro, Arkansas, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a brother, Louis Bremer of Deshler.
She also was preceded in death by her sisters, Verna Campey, Iva Spoering, Betty Fetter and Joyce Baker.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church or School or the Golden Living Center-Northcrest Nursing Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com
.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.