|
|
PAULDING - Floyd M. Huebner, 85, died Monday, October 21, 2019, at Vancrest of Payne.
He was born March 12, 1934, in Paulding, son of the late Willie and Sylvia (Hallard) Huebner. On September 4, 1954, he married Phyllis Pease, who preceded him in death on December 16, 2000. He was a retired truck driver for Masolite Corp, Fort Wayne, for 45 years and for Kauser Trucking for eight years. He was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Paulding, VFW Post 587 and FOE 2405.
He is survived by his children, Jacqueline (Harley C. Sr. deceased) Dunakin of Paulding, Carie Lynn (David) Riggenbach of Paulding, Floyd (David Henning) Huebner of Sellersburg, Ind., Linda (Harold) Hasch of Paulding, Brenda (Danny Halter, fiancÃ©) Edwards of Paulding, and Chad (Cheryl) Huebner, Decorah, Iowa; siblings, Ruby Wirth of Sherwood, Marilyn Boes of Defiance, James (Rita) Huebner of Ney, and Joseph (Anna Marie) Huebner, Cecil; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He also was preceded in death by an infant son, Tommy; siblings, Ruth Keller, Shirley Vance, Jean Ricker, Donald, Robert, Leo and infant Larry; and sons-in-law, Harley C. Dunakin Sr., Richard J. Santo and Joel M. Edwards.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Paulding, with Pastor Ron Atkins officiating. He will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, October 25, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There also will be visitation on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 22, 2019