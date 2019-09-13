|
|
ANTWERP - Floyd A. Rohrs of Antwerp passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Vancrest of Payne.
Floyd was born in Hicksville on October 19, 1931, a son of the late Florence (Smith) and John Rohrs. He worked at Dana Weatherhead for 37 years. He will always be remembered for the smile on his face and friendly personality.
Floyd will be sadly missed by his wife, Dollene Helen (Borton), whom he married March 1, 1952; children, Deborah (Randy) Wensink and Michael (Marsha) Rohrs; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
He also was preceded in death by his siblings, Dora Schafer, Phyllis Humrickhouse, Laverne Grupp, Florence Fields, Kathleen Cather, Paul, Lester and DeLoy Rohrs.
His funeral service is at First Baptist Church, 05482 County Road 424, Antwerp, on Wednesday at 10 a.m., with viewing 9-9:45 a.m. Viewing is also at Dooley Funeral Home, 202 W. River Street, Antwerp, on Tuesday at 4-7 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Six Corners Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the First Baptist Church of Antwerp in Floyd's memory. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 10, 2019