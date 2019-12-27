|
Floyd H. Worline Jr., 86, of Defiance, formerly of Dupont, died at 7:58 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born October 30, 1933, in Townsend Township, to the late Floyd Sr. and Florence (Swicker) Worline. On December 23, 1955, he married Janet DeVelbiss, who survives in Defiance.
Also surviving are three children, Timothy (Robin) Worline of Continental, Susan (Tom) Darby of Dupont, and Amy (Mike) Luebrecht of Fort Jennings; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Dale (Colleen) Worline of Defiance; and a sister-in-law, Hilda Cummings of Lima.
He also was preceded in death by a grandson, Joel Luebrecht; two brothers, Paul Cummings and Eugene (Edith) Worline; and two sisters, Betty (Marvin) Bixby and Myrtle (Clifford) Jones.
Floyd was a forklift operator for GM from 1953 until he retired in 1989. He was a U.S. Marine veteran. He was a member of Continental's American Legion 541, Defiance and Moose Lodge, and a former Dupont Village Council member. Floyd enjoyed boating, bowling and spending time with his family.
Funeral services will be held 4 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with ministers Tim Worline, Tom Darby, Morvin Dixon and Gene Worline Jr. officiating. There will be a military service by the Continental American Legion after the service. Burial will be at a later date in Fairview Cemetery, Dupont. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Conquer Childhood Cancer Now, P.O. Box 126, Defiance, Ohio 43512. Condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 28, 2019