PAYNE - Frances Baumle, 92, Payne, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Vancrest of Payne.
Fran was born in Akron on July 21, 1927, a daughter of the late Forrest and Fanny (Theis) Coleman. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and member of American Legion Post 297 Auxiliary. Fran started Girl Scouts in Paulding County.
Fran will be sadly missed by her children, Paul (Kathy) Miller, Peter (Connie) Miller, Patsy (Todd) Wiedemann, Patrick (Wendy) Baumle and Jack (Annette) Baumle; sister, Grace Brague; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and two on the way.
She also was preceded in death by her husbands, J.O. Miller and Robert Baumle; sisters, Jane Anders and Ellen Peters; and grandson, David Miller.
Funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Friday at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Payne. (Please meet at church at 10:45 a.m.) Visitation is at Dooley Funeral Home, 05761 Ohio 500, Payne, Thursday from 4-7 p.m. She will be laid to rest at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Girl Scouts of Western Ohio. Fond memories may be shared at www.dooleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 11, 2019