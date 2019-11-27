|
ANTWERP - Former Paulding resident Frances E. Connin, 97, died Saturday, November 23, 2019.
She was born October 11, 1922, in Seneca County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Martin and Mabel (Smith) Wilson. On May 15, 1948, she married George Harry Connin, who preceded her in death on November 16, 1996. She was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Parish and a member of Post 587 Ladies Auxiliary. She was employed by the former Grizzly Plant in Paulding for 20 years, and for 10 years worked at the Paulding County Library.
She is survived by her children, Tim of Continental, Tom (Gina) of Antwerp, and Rebecca (Jay) Lydy of Fort Wayne, Ind.; grandchildren, Nathan, Carrie (Chris) and Abbey Connin, Darcy (Mark) Washington and Daron Fitzgerald; and great-grandchildren, Ian, Titus, Jonas, Rigel and Lassen.
Frances was preceded in death by her siblings, Richard and William Wilson, Betty Mahoney, Mary Murphy and June Colston.
A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding, with Rev. Joseph Poggemeyer officiating. She will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Masses or Paulding County Carnegie Library. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 27, 2019