ARCHBOLD - Frances A. Grieser, 89, Archbold, passed away early Sunday morning, September 29, 2019, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.
She was born July 4, 1930, in Napoleon, the daughter of William and Martha (Gerken) Plassman. She married Lloyd Vajen in 1950, and he preceded her in death in 1952. She then married James E. Grieser on January 1, 1955. A resident of the Archbold area since 1955, she was a homemaker and worked at Nafziger Ice Cream, Brookview Farm, Dough Box, and volunteered at Care and Share. She enjoyed baking, gardening and spending time with family. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Burlington and its ladies aid and altar guild.
She is survived by her husband, James; five children, Doug (Toni) Vajen of Cincinnati, Phil (Deb) Grieser and Ann (Andy) Dominique, both of Archbold, Amy (Brad) Cox of Bryan, and Pete (Rachel) Grieser of Archbold; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother, Loren (Jean) Plassman of Defiance; and a sister, Wilma Fruth of Defiance.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband; one grandson, Justin Grieser; one brother, William "Bill" Plassman; and two sisters, Lucia Plassman and Lenore Flory.
Services will be held Thursday, October 3, at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, with Pastor James Strawn officiating. Interment will follow in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at Fairlawn Chapel from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 2. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests that memorials be given to Filling Home of Mercy. www.ShortFuneralHome.com
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 1, 2019
