NAPOLEON - Frances Stehulak, 92, Napoleon, died peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Born December 14, 1927, Thompson No. 2, Pa., (near Republic) to John and Sophia (Bator) Sedlak. She graduated from Youngsville High School in 1944 and the Jimmy Cravatta Beauty School in Uniontown, Pa., in 1960. She worked at Sylvania in Warren, Pa., during World War II. Frances married Steve Stehulak of Crucible, Pa., in 1951 and lived at Carmichaels. She worked at Pittsburgh National Bank until her retirement in 1991.
Frances was a member of VFW Auxiliary Post 4120, St. Gabriel Church in Minerva and St. Michael's Catholic Church in Defiance, where she was a lector, choir member, 55+ Club member, and hosted scripture study group for eight years.
She is survived by her daughter, Joan (Bruce) Stehulak of Stillman Valley, Ill.; her sons, Edward (Sue) Stehulak of Monroe, Mich., and Carl (Nancy) Stehulak of Defiance; her brothers, Martin (Joyce) Sedlak of Warren, Pa., and George Sedlak of Youngstown, Pa.; five grandchildren, John (Abby) Stehulak of Defiance, Greg Stehulak of Fort Wayne, Ind., David (Lindsey) Stehulak of Defiance, and Tim and Mary Stehulak of Monroe, Mich.; six great-grandchildren, and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Steve Stehulak; sister, Mary Sedlak Bubash Losh; and brother, John (Virginia) Sedlak of Pittsfield, Pa.; and her brother, Michael (Jean) Sedlak of Meadville, Pa.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at St. Michael's Ridge Catholic Church, 05480 Moser Road, Defiance. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the church, with Father Jacob Gordon officiating. For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain social distancing and encourage responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support. A private graveside service at St. Michael Ridge Cemetery will follow.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. The family would like to thank Genacross Lutheran Services in Napoleon for their caring and kindness.
Memorials are suggested to St. Michael's Ridge Catholic Church Mass intention or St. Michael's Ridge New Parish Center Fund. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Born December 14, 1927, Thompson No. 2, Pa., (near Republic) to John and Sophia (Bator) Sedlak. She graduated from Youngsville High School in 1944 and the Jimmy Cravatta Beauty School in Uniontown, Pa., in 1960. She worked at Sylvania in Warren, Pa., during World War II. Frances married Steve Stehulak of Crucible, Pa., in 1951 and lived at Carmichaels. She worked at Pittsburgh National Bank until her retirement in 1991.
Frances was a member of VFW Auxiliary Post 4120, St. Gabriel Church in Minerva and St. Michael's Catholic Church in Defiance, where she was a lector, choir member, 55+ Club member, and hosted scripture study group for eight years.
She is survived by her daughter, Joan (Bruce) Stehulak of Stillman Valley, Ill.; her sons, Edward (Sue) Stehulak of Monroe, Mich., and Carl (Nancy) Stehulak of Defiance; her brothers, Martin (Joyce) Sedlak of Warren, Pa., and George Sedlak of Youngstown, Pa.; five grandchildren, John (Abby) Stehulak of Defiance, Greg Stehulak of Fort Wayne, Ind., David (Lindsey) Stehulak of Defiance, and Tim and Mary Stehulak of Monroe, Mich.; six great-grandchildren, and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Steve Stehulak; sister, Mary Sedlak Bubash Losh; and brother, John (Virginia) Sedlak of Pittsfield, Pa.; and her brother, Michael (Jean) Sedlak of Meadville, Pa.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at St. Michael's Ridge Catholic Church, 05480 Moser Road, Defiance. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the church, with Father Jacob Gordon officiating. For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain social distancing and encourage responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support. A private graveside service at St. Michael Ridge Cemetery will follow.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. The family would like to thank Genacross Lutheran Services in Napoleon for their caring and kindness.
Memorials are suggested to St. Michael's Ridge Catholic Church Mass intention or St. Michael's Ridge New Parish Center Fund. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from May 27 to May 28, 2020.