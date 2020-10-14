Frances H. "Mike" Vandemark, 96, Defiance, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at her home in Defiance.
She was born July 20, 1924, to Lester and Ruth (Stevenson) Schaffer in Defiance, Ohio. She was a 1942 graduate of Defiance High School. On June 12, 1944, she married Harold G. Vandemark, who preceded her in death on September 1, 2008.
Frances was a faithful member of St John United Church of Christ and the Ladies Guild of St. John UCC, and past deaconess and vice president of Consistory. She enjoyed cooking, baking and playing euchre. Frances was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. She treasured her time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Frances will be sadly missed by her sons, Michael (Sally) Vandemark of Overland Park, Kan., and Monty Vandemark of Defiance; and her daughter, Sue (Bruce) Sisco of Defiance. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Jason (Mel) Vandemark, Lisa (Steve) Wurster, Dan (Lenora) Vandemark, Melanie (Eric) Gerber, Joe (Angie) Sisco, Erin (Devon) Pearson and Josh (Chelzi Cain) Sisco; 19 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; her brother, L. Wayne (Sally) Schaffer of Defiance; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald C. Schaffer and Emil "Bud" E. Schaffer; her sister, Gertrude Oder; and grandsons, Steven and Brian Vandemark.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. John United Church of Christ in Defiance, with Rev. James Brehler officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the church or a charity of the donor's choice
