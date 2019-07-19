|
LAKELAND, Fla. - Frances Joan Christy Warnimont, formerly of Defiance, died on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Lakeland, Florida. Joan resided at The Estates at Carpenters for the last 10 years after moving from Zephyrhills, Fla.
Joan was born in Evansport, Ohio, on April 26, 1924, the third daughter of Walker B. and Maude (Bevard) Christy. She was a graduate of the International Business College, Fort Wayne, Ind. In 1944, she married Richard Warnimont, he died Dec. 30, 2004. Joan served 21 years as a deputy and Clerk of Courts for Defiance County, Ohio, retiring in 1976. She was president of the Business and Professional Women's Club and a member of the Eastern Star, American Legion, and St. Paul's Methodist Church in Defiance. Richard and Joan retired to Zephyrhills, Fla., in 1987, and were active members of First United Methodist Church. Joan volunteered as the church receptionist for five years, along with other volunteer services.
Surviving are daughter, Lona Fitzgerald (Edmund G., Jr.): grandsons, Edmund III and John F.; great-grandsons, Edmund IV and Blaine W.; and great-granddaughters: Willa, Sophia and Stella. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, two sisters, Wanda Weisgerber and Dorothea, an infant; and two grandsons, Walker B. Fitzgerald and Patrick J. Fitzgerald.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m., with Rev. John Schlicher officiating. Burial will follow the service at Evansport Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to a . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 20, 2019