NEY - Francis Borton Jr., 90, Ney, Ohio, died at 2:10 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, Ohio.
Francis was born July 21, 1929, near West Unity, Ohio, the eldest son of Francis Sr. and Opal (Rhodes) Borton. He married Mildred (Shannon) Cromwell on May 2, 1968, and she preceded him in death on March 15, 2002.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air force to serve his country during the Korean War serving from 1950-54. He was then employed by the Ohio Art Co. for 24 1/2 years and later retired from Bards after 15 years of service. Francis was a member of the Bryan American Legion for 60 years. He was also a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church and the Holy Name Society.
He loved his family dearly and especially enjoyed baking the cakes for many family birthday events.
Surviving are a stepdaughter, LaDonna (Bill) Hoffman; stepson, Richard (Janice) Cromwell; and stepdaughter-in-law, Cecilia Cromwell. Also surviving are grandsons, John (Regina) Winright, Rick (Susan) Winright, Terry (Connie) Winright and Robert C. (Jennifer) Cromwell III; and granddaughters, Kimberly (Jeff) Berks and Julie (Brent) Betts.
Surviving too are 21 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Dolleen (Floyd-deceased) Rohrs and Doris Brennen; and a brother, Jim Borton. Besides his wife, Mildred, he also was preceded in death by a stepson, Robert C. Cromwell II; a sister, Harriette Williams; a brother, Kenneth Borton; and a grandson, Larry Winright.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Isidore Catholic Church at Marysdale at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 3. Visitation is Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the Lawson-Roessner Funeral Home, 1753 S. Clinton St. Defiance, Ohio. There will be a rosary service at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lawson-Roessner. Visitation is also from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be in the Marysdale Cemetery, where honorary military graveside rites will be accorded.
Suggested memorials are to the , or the church. Condolences may be shared at www.lawsonroessner.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 1, 2019