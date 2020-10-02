Francis Schwab

Francis K. Schwab, 85, Defiance, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
He was born June 18, 1935, to Francis and Helen (Cordray) Schwab in Defiance, Ohio. Frank proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1958-60. He worked at General Motors in Defiance for over 51 years until his retirement in 2005, and his seniority number was "2." Frank was a member of UAW Local 211. He was a certified bartender and enjoyed creating and trying different drinks. He enjoyed sports, especially football, and he loved dogs.
Frank is survived by his daughter, Susan Dawn (Bruce) Everett of Argos, Indiana; his son, Dana Schwab of Defiance; and his sister, Mary Jo Fisher of Waterville, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Paul Schwab; and sister, Ruth "Susie" Wrede.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home, with Deacon Nick Varano officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, with graveside military rites accorded by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to Fort Defiance Humane Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
.