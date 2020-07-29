1/
Frank Garza
ARCHBOLD - Frank P. Garza, 81, Archbold, passed away Monday afternoon, July 27, 2020, in his home.
He was born October 15, 1938, at Minneapolis, Minn., the son of Bruno and Connie (Barrero) Garza, and married Clara Miller on June 11, 1960, and she preceded him in death on December 27, 2013. Frank lived most of his lifetime in the Archbold area, and worked at Fulton Tubing/ITT Higbie for 40 years. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He enjoyed woodworking and yard work.
He is survived by four children, Andrew (Kelly) Garza of Pemberville, Frank (Renea) Garza Jr. of Deshler, Connie (Tony Hephner) Garza of Montpelier and Anthony (Susan) Garza of Archbold; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bruno (Jean) Garza Jr. of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two grandsons, three brothers, Daniel, Robert and Richard Garza; and a sister, Vicky Garza.
Services for the immediate family will be held at Short Funeral Home in Archbold, with interment following in the Pettisville Cemetery.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
