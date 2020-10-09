Frank Melchor, 71, Defiance, went to be with The Lord and Jesus on Thursday, October 8, 2020, after a brave fight with pancreatic cancer.
He was born in Napoleon, raised in Hamler, and a 1967 graduate of Hamler High School. He attended The Ohio State University, majoring in foreign language. He started working at General Motors in 1971 and retired as a supervisor in 1996. After retiring, he moved to Henderson, Nev., where he had met and married his soul mate, Linda Porter Melchor, on January 22, 1997. He worked as a limo driver until his retirement in 2012. He moved back to Defiance in 2017 to be close to his loving family.
His passion was music. He bought his first guitar after seeing Jimi Hendrix at Woodstock and he taught himself how to play. He was a member of the band Bounty Hunter and played guitar with his future wife's family.
Frank is survived by his loving spouse wife of 24 years, Linda Porter Melchor; his mother, Feliciana Melchor of Hamler, Ohio; sons, Frank (Deb) Hogrefe of Napoleon, Jason Hogrefe of Las Vegas, Nev., and Eric (Ashley) Melchor of Marysville, Ohio. He also leaves behind three granddaughters, Sierra, Sophie and Zoey; his brothers, Alexander "Rocky" Melchor of Sylvania, Ohio, Ralph (Yolanda) Melchor of Leipsic, Ohio, Rudy Melchor of Powell, Ohio, Felix (Tamara) Melchor of Carmel, Ind., Santos Melchor Jr. of Hamler, Ohio, and Robert (Brenda) Melchor of Powell, Ohio; and sisters, Lupe (Dino) Rovito of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Rachel Good of Hamler, Ohio; many nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Bill (Brenda) Porter of Ney, Ohio, and Robert (Myra) Porter of Wentsville, Mo.; and many family members that he dearly loved.
He was extremely grateful for the love and help from so many, especially brother, Rocky, who was always there to help in so many ways, neighbors Ken and Kathy Ludwig, Kathy Friedman, and Scott Sanders. He also was thankful for the compassionate care given by Dr. Shelke and staff, Dr. Shaw, Dr. Reeves and Peggy, Deacon Jeff Mayer, oncology nurses Julie and Jaime, all the surgery and PACU staff at Mercy Defiance Hospital, the staff of ALARA Hospice, all the staff at Mercy Hospital PCU and all departments. He was extremely grateful to Robert and Myra Porter, who helped his wife care for him so he could stay in his home during his last days.
He was preceded in death by his father, Santos Melchor; and his brother, Lupito. Frank was deeply loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio, with a rosary service at 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home on Tuesday morning. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Hamler, Ohio, with Father Nick Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Best Friends of Kanab, UT, St. Paul Catholic Church or a charity of the donor's choice
