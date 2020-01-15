|
|
Franklin P. Crossland, 85, Defiance, passed away Sunday evening, January 12, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born May 26, 1934, to Russell and Elma (Bliss) Crossland in Napoleon, Ohio. Frank proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1956-58. On August 30, 1952, he married Cornie Lu (Gessner) Crossland, who resides in Defiance.
Frank was a member of DAV Chapter 30 in Napoleon. He worked as a body mechanic and service director for Derrow Motor Sales, and also worked as a supervisor for Dietrich Industries in Hicksville. He enjoyed his fishing trips to Canada, playing cards, and spending time with his family.
Frank is survived by his wife of 67 years, Cornie Lu of Defiance; his two daughters, Joy (John) Sizemore of New Bavaria, Ohio, and Lisa Crossland of Defiance; his brother, Jack Crossland of Rome, N.Y.; and two sisters, Marlene Hopkins and Elaine Volkman, both of Napoleon, Ohio. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Shanna Crossland, Edwin Kimmel, Mollie Gibson and Frankie Alverado; and 10 great-grandchildren, Faith Gibson, Addie Gibson, Gracie Gibson, Mason Gibson, Kaiton Kimmel, Cassidy Kimmel, DeJa Kimmel, Destiny Kimmel, Peyton Alverado and Paisley Alverado.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Kevin Crossland; three half brothers, Robert, Don and Marion Crossland; and a half sister, Wilma Moore.
There will be no visitation or services at this time. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 15, 2020