Freda Farris
GROVER HILL - Freda (Adkins) Farris, "Granny," 84, Grover Hill, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at Paulding County Hospital.
Freda was born November 6, 1936, to the late Ernest and Iva Ceola (Leonard) Adkins. On June 21, 1954, she married Journey Farris, who preceded her in death on June 1, 2010.
Freda enjoyed listening to bluegrass and gospel music, sewing and was famous for her biscuits and gravy and fried apples. She enjoyed playing Farkle, spending time with her family and she loved her grandchildren.
Survivors include three sisters, Sandra Adkins Lee of Haviland, Betty Myers of Paulding, and Merri Adkins of Van Wert; one son, Phil (Robin) Farris of Van Wert; three daughters, Joyce Bland and Beverly (Steve) Bussing, both of Paulding, and Barbara (Steve) Jackson-Landers of Grover Hill; 11 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Freda also was preceded in death by three sisters, Shirley Yoh, Nancy Laukhuf and Ruth Healy; three brothers, Charles, Virgil and Weldon Adkins; and two sons-in-law, Kenneth Bland and Greg Jackson.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Pleasant View Cemetery, Haviland, Ohio, with Rev. David To officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Freda's memory may be directed to the Grover Hill Welcome Park Project. To share in Freda's online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S. Washington Street, Van Wert, Ohio 45891.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
722 S Washington St
Van Wert, OH 45891
(419) 238-1112
