|
|
Frederick T. Thompson, 56, of Defiance, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at his home in Defiance.
He was born October 1, 1963, to Craig and Anita (Blum) Thompson in Toledo, Ohio. He attended Four County School and was a 1981 graduate of Ayersville High School. Fred proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1982-89. He was a truck driver for Custom Assembly in Haviland, Ohio. He was a member of the PBA, and has bowled several 300 games. He enjoyed bowling, playing video games, playing tennis in Ayersville, shooting pool, and grilling steaks. Fred will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Fred is survived by his father, Craig (Shirley) Thompson, and sister, Sally (Randy) Thornell, all of Defiance. He leaves behind his nieces, Meagan Egnor and Payton Buehrer of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Sarah Clary of Texas; three great-nephews; and his uncle, Scott (Deb) Thompson of Perrysburg, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Anita Thompson; maternal grandparents, Frederick and Frances Blum; and paternal grandparents, Richard and Mildred Thompson.
Services for Fred will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Fort Defiance Humane Society or the Veterans Home in Sandusky. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 15, 2019