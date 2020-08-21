Garry Breese

On August 20, 2020, the world lost an amazing man. Garry Richard Breese, age 82, passed peacefully at the CHP Inpatient Hospice facility in Defiance.

The son of Agnes and Clarence Breese (both deceased), he was the youngest of four children and survived by his sister, Martha Hecklinger. He left behind his wife, Carol (Dose), of 59 years; his children, Kelly Mayou and Kyle; two grandchildren, Katie and Jarrett; and one great-grandchild, James.

Besides his family, Garry had two great loves, his church, Defiance Christian, and this community.

Garry and Carol moved to Defiance in 1961 as Garry began his career with Johns Manville Fiber Glass as an industrial engineer. He then went on to be plant manager for the same company at Plant 2 until 1992.

Garry served on the Ayersville Local School Board of Education for four years and also served as the financial secretary for the 100 Club fund drive beginning the Ayersville football program. That drive cemented his relationship with the Ayersville football team, and he was the videographer of the games for 29 years.

His standing in the community allowed him to serve on the YMCA Board of Directors, the Defiance Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, as well as serve as the president of the American Institute of Industrial Engineering, Toledo chapter. He was an integral part of the Defiance County Board of MR/DD for nine years, and the Junior Achievement board for 34 years, where he received the National Leadership Award.

Garry continued to be very active in his church, teaching an adult Sunday school class, as well as serving as elder. He was the project coordinator for the construction of Defiance Christian's current building and continued to be an active member until his passing.

Both his family and the community grieve his loss. Services will be held at Defiance Christian Church on Monday, August 24, at 11 a.m. Visitation will occur one hour prior to the service. Due to statewide mandates, masks and social distancing are required.

The family suggests sending memorial contributions to Defiance Christian Church or Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.







