Gary W. Heater, 68, Defiance, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Gary was born September 21, 1951, in Hicksville, Ohio, to the late William and Phyllis JoAnn (Knisley) Heater of Sherwood, Ohio. Gary graduated from Fairview High School in 1969 and served in the United States Army for two years.
Gary married Ann (Thomas) Heater on October 3, 1970. He has owned and operated Carter Avenue Apartments and Storage in Defiance for 25 years. He also worked for 33 years at John Manville. After retiring in 2000, he opened Carpet Wholesalers Flooring stores in Defiance, Bryan, Napoleon and Van Wert. Gary was a member of Sherwood Methodist Church, Sherwood VFW and Ney American Legion. He also was an avid Ohio State fan, and enjoyed watching the games with his best friend, Jeff Oberlin.
Gary leaves behind his wife, Ann, of 49 years; a daughter, Amy Elizabeth (Scott) Heater of Ney, Ohio; three grandsons that were his pride and joy, William Reilly, Nathan and Easton; his sister, Mary (Tim) Sibert of Paulding; two brothers, Bruce (John) of Harlingen, Texas, and Larry (Lori) of Sherwood, Ohio; and his father-in-law, Robert Thomas of Defiance.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church, with Rev. David Brobston officiating. Military rites will be conducted by VFW Post 3360. We encourage social distancing, or the service can be watched on Facebook through St. Paul Lutheran Church. Burial will take place at a later date at Riverside Cemetery.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
